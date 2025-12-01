Witkoff is travelling today to negotiate with Putin - CNN

On Monday, 1 December, US Special Representative Steve Witkoff will travel to Moscow for talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on ending the war in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, CNN reports this with reference to an unnamed American official.

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His trip to Russia is scheduled to take place after a meeting with the Ukrainian delegation in Florida, which was also attended by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner. The latter, in particular, was involved in the development of a peace agreement between Israel and Hamas.

The media reports that Witkoff is to inform the Russian side, in particular Kremlin leader Putin, about the results of the negotiations that took place in the US between the American and Ukrainian sides.

It is currently unknown whether Kushner will accompany Witkoff to the Kremlin. Earlier, Trump suggested that his son-in-law might join the trip. On 26 November, he said that the visit to Moscow would take place "next week," but did not specify a specific date.

Read more: Witkoff to brief Ukraine and European allies on meeting with Putin – Axios

What preceded it?

According to Witkoff himself, he planned to meet with the Russian dictator on 2 December. The details of these talks are currently unknown.

As previously reported by Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov, Putin will be able to meet with Witkoff on 4 or 5 December.

Ukraine and the US held key peace consultations in Florida

On 30 November, representatives of Ukraine and the United States held a meeting on an agreement to end Russia's war against Ukraine. Rustem Umerov, head of the Ukrainian delegation, reported to Volodymyr Zelenskyy that there had been "significant progress in bringing the positions" of Ukraine and the United States closer together on a peaceful settlement.

The parties called the talks "constructive" and said they had discussed all key issues - security, sovereignty and the future of Ukraine. According to the parties' statements, the goal is a "decent peace" - that is, not just a ceasefire, but security guarantees and restoration of Ukraine.

What has not yet been decided:

The issues of long-term security guarantees for Ukraine, as well as guarantees of its sovereignty, remain unresolved;

Disputes over territories under Russian control - the future status of the occupied lands remains controversial;

The negotiations are described as "difficult but constructive" - this means that although progress has been made, no agreements have been reached yet.

Read more: Rubio on talks in Florida: Productive meeting, but there is still lot of work ahead