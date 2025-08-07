Witkoff to brief Ukraine and European allies on meeting with Putin – Axios

According to Axios, US President’s special envoy Steve Witkoff plans to hold a video conference on Thursday with senior officials from Ukraine, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom to inform them about his meeting with Putin and discuss next steps.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing European Pravda.

On Wednesday, Trump held a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders, informing them about the possibility of a meeting between him and Putin, followed by a trilateral summit including Zelenskyy.

This call caused confusion in Kyiv and other European capitals. Officials were uncertain whether US policy was changing or if sanctions would still be announced on Friday as Trump had planned.

Ukrainian officials say they are concerned that Putin’s proposal for a meeting with Trump is a way for him to try to reach agreements with the US directly on ending the war, without the participation of Ukraine or European countries.

Read more: Trump suggests Putin may agree to end war in exchange for territory – Bloomberg