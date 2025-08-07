Trump suggests Putin may agree to end war in exchange for territory – Bloomberg

US President Donald Trump believes that dictator Putin may be open to peace talks in exchange for discussions on territorial swaps.

This was reported by Bloomberg, according to Censor.NET.

Journalists say Trump informed allies that he is considering holding a meeting to end the war during a phone call on Wednesday, which also involved President Zelenskyy.

According to several people familiar with the conversation, Trump viewed the possibility of a ceasefire positively.

Sources stated that Trump suggested "Putin would be open to peace negotiations in exchange for talks on territorial exchanges."

Earlier reports indicated that Russia and the US agreed on an arrangement for a meeting between Putin and Trump in the coming days.

