Russia and US have agreed on meeting between Putin and Trump in coming days - Ushakov

Russia and the United States have agreed on a meeting between dictator Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in the coming days.

This was stated by Kremlin aide Yurii Ushakov, according to Censor.NET.

"An agreement has been reached to hold a meeting between Putin and Trump in the coming days, and the parties have begun working on it," he said.

According to Ushakov, the venue for the meeting has also been agreed upon. It will be announced later.

The dictator's aide said that Witkoff brought up the topic of a trilateral meeting between Putin, Trump, and Zelenskyy, but Moscow left it without comment.

Ushakov also added that next week had been "set as a target date for the meeting between Putin and Trump, but it is difficult to say how many days the preparations will take."

Earlier, media outlets reported that Trump had instructed his team to quickly prepare meetings with Putin and Zelenskyy.

