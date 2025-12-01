Rubio on talks in Florida: Productive meeting, but there is still lot of work ahead

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the meeting between the American and Ukrainian delegations, which took place on 30 November in Florida, productive. At the same time, he noted that there is still much work to be done.

Rubio told reporters about this following the talks, according to Censor.NET.

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"There is still a lot of work ahead"

"Our goal here is to end the war, but it's more than just ending the war. We don't just want to end the war, we also want to help Ukraine be safe forever so that they never face another invasion, and, just as importantly, we want them to enter an era of true prosperity. We want the Ukrainian people to emerge from this war not just by rebuilding their country, but by making it stronger and more prosperous than it has ever been. And that is what we are working on here today," said the US Secretary of State.

According to Rubio, the foundation for this was laid at talks in Geneva last Sunday, and communication continued throughout the week.

"There is still a lot of work ahead, but today was a very productive and useful session, in which, I think, additional progress was made, and we continue to be realistic about how difficult it is, but optimistic. We also take a realistic view of the progress that is already being made. It's not just about stopping the war, but also about building a more prosperous future for Ukraine," said the head of American diplomacy.

Witkoff to travel to Moscow

Rubio also confirmed that US President Steve Witkoff's special envoy will visit Moscow next week for talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

"Of course, there is another side that could be part of this equation. And Mr. Witkoff will soon travel to Moscow... He will interact with the Russian side throughout the week, but we also have a pretty good understanding of their views," the American official added.

Read more: Meeting between Ukrainian and US delegations to continue after break, - media (updated)

What preceded this?

Earlier it was reported that the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine and head of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umerov, together with his team, were already on their way to the United States.

On Sunday, 30 November, representatives of the United States and Ukraine will meet in Florida to continue negotiations on an agreement to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Axios wrote that on Sunday, 30 November, the US wants to reach agreements on two issues at a meeting with the Ukrainian delegation in Miami: territories and security guarantees.

It was later reported that negotiations between the US and Ukrainian delegations had begun in Miami.

Read more: Witkoff called talks in Miami "constructive" and confirmed meeting with Putin on 2 December