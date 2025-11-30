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Meeting between Ukrainian and US delegations to continue after break, - media (updated)
The meeting between the Ukrainian and American delegations in Florida will continue after the break.
This was reported by "Suspilne," according to Censor.NET.
Witkoff assesses negotiations positively
US Special Envoy Steve Wiktoff stated that he views the negotiations with Ukrainian representatives "positively."
He also confirmed that he will fly to Moscow tomorrow to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, December 2.
Updates
Subsequently, Suspilne reported that the meeting between the delegations would continue after the break.
What preceded it?
- Earlier it was reported that the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine and head of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umierov, together with his team, are already on their way to the United States.
- On Sunday, November 30, representatives of the United States and Ukraine will meet in Florida to continue negotiations on an agreement to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- Axios reported that on Sunday, November 30, the US wants to reach agreements on two issues—territories and security guarantees—at a meeting with the Ukrainian delegation in Miami.
- It was later reported that negotiations between delegations from the US and Ukraine had begun in Miami.
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