Meeting between Ukrainian and US delegations to continue after break, - media (updated)

The meeting between the Ukrainian and American delegations in Florida will continue after the break.

This was reported by "Suspilne," according to Censor.NET.

Witkoff assesses negotiations positively

US Special Envoy Steve Wiktoff stated that he views the negotiations with Ukrainian representatives "positively."

He also confirmed that he will fly to Moscow tomorrow to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, December 2.

Updates

Subsequently, Suspilne reported that the meeting between the delegations would continue after the break.

Read more: Negotiations between American and Ukrainian delegations in United States have begun, - Umierov

What preceded it?