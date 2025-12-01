Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the Élysée Palace for a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to "EP".

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As noted, Macron came out onto the palace porch in advance and, upon Zelenskyy's arrival, descended to meet him. After a short photo session, the leaders headed inside the building. The meeting began almost an hour late - the media note that it was scheduled for 10:00 Paris time (11:00 Kyiv time).

They also plan to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine within the framework of the "Coalition of the Willing".

Read more: Peace plan needs further refinement. Borders cannot be changed by force and size of Armed Forces of Ukraine cannot be limited, - statement by EU leaders

Background

The French president's office said that Macron and Zelenskyy would discuss "the situation and conditions for a just and lasting peace," as well as the US "peace plan" and the Geneva talks.

On 1 December, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the first lady arrived in Paris.

Read more: Yermak threw half-hour tantrum at Zelenskyy before his dismissal, - media