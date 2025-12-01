Zelenskyy began his meeting with Macron in Paris
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the Élysée Palace for a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to "EP".
As noted, Macron came out onto the palace porch in advance and, upon Zelenskyy's arrival, descended to meet him. After a short photo session, the leaders headed inside the building. The meeting began almost an hour late - the media note that it was scheduled for 10:00 Paris time (11:00 Kyiv time).
They also plan to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine within the framework of the "Coalition of the Willing".
Background
The French president's office said that Macron and Zelenskyy would discuss "the situation and conditions for a just and lasting peace," as well as the US "peace plan" and the Geneva talks.
On 1 December, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the first lady arrived in Paris.
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