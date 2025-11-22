Peace plan needs further refinement. Borders cannot be changed by force and size of Armed Forces of Ukraine cannot be limited, - statement by EU leaders

EU leaders are ready to join in refining the American plan to end the war in Ukraine, as a number of its points are unacceptable and cause concern.

This is stated in a statement by EU leaders on Trump's peace plan for Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

What are they saying in the EU?

In particular, it is noted that EU leaders welcome the ongoing efforts of the US to establish peace in Ukraine.

The initial 28-point draft plan contains important elements that will be necessary for a just and lasting peace.

Therefore, we believe that this draft is a foundation that will require further work. We are ready to contribute to ensuring lasting peace in the future. We firmly adhere to the principle that borders should not be changed by force. We are also concerned about the proposed restrictions on Ukraine's armed forces, which will make Ukraine vulnerable to future attacks," the statement said.

"We reiterate that the implementation of elements relating to the European Union and NATO will require the consent of EU and NATO members, respectively.

We take this opportunity to emphasize our determination to continue supporting Ukraine. We will continue to coordinate closely with Ukraine and the United States in the coming days," said a statement signed by President Koszta, President von der Leyen, Prime Minister Carney, President Stubb, President Macron, Prime Minister Martin, Prime Minister Meloni, Prime Minister Takaichi, Prime Minister Schoof, Prime Minister Sanchez, Prime Minister Starmer, Chancellor Merz, and Prime Minister Sterre.

What preceded this?

According to the Office of the President, consultations with partners on the path to peace will take place. The delegation has been approved.

See more: We are working constructively with Europe and US to ensure that American plan to end war is agreed upon, - Zelenskyy. PHOTO

What is known about the peace plan?

According to NBC News, Trump has reportedly approved a 28-point plan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. This plan was developed with the participation of his special envoy Keith Kellogg, Vice President J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio, and others.

According to some reports, the plan provides security guarantees for Ukraine that could ensure lasting peace. However, the conditions allegedly include:

surrender the entire Donbas region, including the territories currently controlled by Kyiv;

reduce the size of the Ukrainian Armed Forces;

reduce US military aid;

recognize Russian as an official language and support the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that under Trump, Ukraine could receive significant military aid and support for joining the EU and NATO. Pompeo also spoke of "real sanctions" against Russia if it did not agree to the terms of the plan.