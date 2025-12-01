Yermak did not believe until end that Zelenskyy would fire him – media
The head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, did not believe until the very last moment that Volodymyr Zelenskyy would dismiss him from his post.
According to Censor.NET, this is stated in an article by UP.
In one of the secret chats, influential members of the OP's ruling team coordinated their actions to remove Yermak from office, the publication writes.
It has not yet been possible to establish the full circle of participants, but it is known that this involves the highest echelons of government.
"Yermak's resignation was an inevitable reality. He simply united everyone against him," says one of the interlocutors.
UP notes that when asked to write a letter of resignation, the head of the Office threw a half-hour tantrum at the president, hurling insults, reproaches and accusations.
"Yermak did not believe until the very last moment that the First (Zelenskyy - Ed.) would dismiss him. And in such a way - presenting him with a fait accompli. They say that what upset him the most was that the president had abandoned him," said the source.
"The breakup was terrible. But it's cool that the president finally saw who he had taken in, and now he understands everything. Like Kai after The Snow Queen," added another interlocutor.
Yermak's dismissal
- On the morning of 28 November, the media reported that NABU and SAPO were conducting searches at Andrii Yermak's residence.
- NABU later officially confirmed the investigative actions.
- Yermak stated that there were no obstacles for the investigators.
- The media reported that the suspicion against Yermak may be related to the "Dynasty" cooperative.
- Later, Zelenskyy announced in an address to the nation that Andrii Yermak had submitted his resignation as head of the Presidential Office.
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