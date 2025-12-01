Yermak did not believe until end that Zelenskyy would fire him – media

The head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, did not believe until the very last moment that Volodymyr Zelenskyy would dismiss him from his post.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in an article by UP.

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In one of the secret chats, influential members of the OP's ruling team coordinated their actions to remove Yermak from office, the publication writes.

It has not yet been possible to establish the full circle of participants, but it is known that this involves the highest echelons of government.

"Yermak's resignation was an inevitable reality. He simply united everyone against him," says one of the interlocutors.

Read more: "Servant of People mono-coalition does not exist. New coalition must be discussed," - Servant of People member, Yaremenko

UP notes that when asked to write a letter of resignation, the head of the Office threw a half-hour tantrum at the president, hurling insults, reproaches and accusations.

"Yermak did not believe until the very last moment that the First (Zelenskyy - Ed.) would dismiss him. And in such a way - presenting him with a fait accompli. They say that what upset him the most was that the president had abandoned him," said the source.

"The breakup was terrible. But it's cool that the president finally saw who he had taken in, and now he understands everything. Like Kai after The Snow Queen," added another interlocutor.

Read more: Zelenskyy has not yet decided on candidate for position of head of Presidential Administration, - advisor Lytvyn

Yermak's dismissal

Read more: Week before his dismissal, Yermak wanted to secure Maliuk’s resignation, - media