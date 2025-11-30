"Servant of People mono-coalition does not exist. New coalition must be discussed," - Servant of People member, Yaremenko

Bohdan Yaremenko, a member of parliament from the Servant of the People faction, doubts that there is currently a mono-coalition in parliament.

He wrote about this on his Facebook page, according to Censor.NET.

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"What next? Next, if we really care about our cause, we must work to overcome the political crisis.

The Servant of the People faction must first gather for an honest conversation about itself — how many of us are there? Where do the votes for bills come from, and how are they obtained? Are we ready for a new coalition?" the MP writes.

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According to him, the past few weeks have shown that the president, the leadership of parliament, the factions, and many members of the SP faction consider the mono-coalition to be a value worth preserving.

"It used to be a value. But now the question is different - does it exist? After all, despite the formal number (it seems to be 228 or 229 members of the SN faction), which allows us to claim that the mono-coalition exists, we have been unable to demonstrate this in voting for about two years. And it's not about business trips. Take, for example, Razumkov's group, which does not vote with the faction, with a few minor exceptions," he adds.

Yaremenko also claims that there is concern among SP deputies that if a new coalition is formed (the composition of the coalition is also a big problem - B.Y.), all political and organisational issues will be decided not in dialogue with them, but between the leaders of the factions.

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"In fact, with very few exceptions, the faction has never influenced the political agenda. And in this regard, I see no difference in who is responsible for this - whether it is pressure from Bankova or the hyperactivity and ambition of other political forces.

The only answer to this problem is for the Sp faction itself to start working, discussing political issues, the agenda, and so on. In other words, the faction's will can easily be replaced when its deputies do not express it. And it is impossible when 228 or even 180 deputies make a collegial decision," the deputy continues.

He also notes that the reorganisation of the faction's work also holds the answer to the problem of returning to the constitutional order of relations between parliament, the president, and the government.

President Zelenskyy's statement in the video about Yermak's resignation that he is "waiting for candidates for the ministers of energy and justice" sounded to me something like "Yermak is dead, long live Yermak!!!" It is the responsibility of the prime minister and the coalition, not the president, to receive and approve candidates for ministerial positions (with the exception, of course, of the ministers of defence and foreign affairs).

Therefore, I am deeply convinced that the way out of the political crisis depends on whether the Servant of the People deputies have become politicians," Yaremko concludes.

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