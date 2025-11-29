I am ready to take Yermak into my platoon, he will be an ordinary soldier with no past, - Chornovol

Ukrainian Armed Forces combat officer Tetiana Chornovol is ready to take the former head of the Presidential Administration Andrii Yermak into her platoon.

She wrote about this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

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"I am ready to take Yermak into my platoon. I am not being ironic or sarcastic. I really need fighters, I am very short of them. I offer good conditions. I take care of my people, I respect them, and everyone is given work according to their abilities. We are a small platoon, cut off from the rest of the world, living only in our basements and positions, doing our combat work, with no contacts or publicity. We are only concerned with war, not politics," Chornovol clarified.

Therefore, according to her, if Yermak really wants to go to the front and really wants to fight, she will take him in.

"He will be an ordinary soldier with no past... It's like another life, like a parallel reality, like landing on another planet. I can arrange that for him. We need a Mavic pilot with a discount, for some reason, I think he'll like it, the basics are not difficult to learn, it's not FPV. It's difficult to work professionally, to orient yourself, to know every tree, to find a target, to shoot "a squirrel in the eye", to run after a drone that didn't make it. So at first, he'll be number two, equipping the drone with ammunition, taking it out for take-off, working as a navigator," she added.

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