Yermak’s resignation is society’s achievement, but without notice of suspicion it’s circus – Symoroz

Veteran Oleh Symoroz commented on the dismissal of Andriy Yermak as head of the Office of the President, calling it "the achievement of society". At the same time, he noted that Yermak’s dismissal without a formal notice of suspicion looks "like a circus".

Symoroz wrote this on Facebook, reports Censor.NET.

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"Resignations without formal suspicion are not enough. Yermak without suspicion is a circus. His resignation is the achievement of a society that has been demanding for years that this kiosk owner be fired! What about Tatarov? How is Umerov doing? What about Yermak’s government? "If this is just a cosmetic reshuffle, it will change very little," the veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war wrote.

Symoroz added that "public trust will return when Yermak ends up in prison."

"Yermak’s government in its entirety must be dismissed, as must the heads of his regional military administrations. Only then must there be real changes in the army, shifting the focus to active defence and to the people in the armed forces, who are now in short supply," he stressed.

Read more: Servant of People faction backs Zelenskyy’s decision to dismiss Yermak – Arakhamiia

Searches and Yermak’s dismissal

Read more: Yermak was to travel to US for talks with Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law – Axios