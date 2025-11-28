Yermak was to travel to US for talks with Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law – Axios
Andriy Yermak resigned as head of the Office of the President of Ukraine one day before he was due to travel to the United States for talks on a "peace deal".
Axios reported this, Censor.NET writes, citing European Pravda.
According to Axios’ Ukrainian sources, Yermak resigned one day before he "was supposed to travel to Miami for talks with President Trump’s team about a peace plan", the article says.
The now former head of the President’s Office, together with several of Zelenskyy’s advisers, was to hold talks with Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff and the US president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.
"Ukrainian officials said the goal was to fully align the US and Ukrainian positions ahead of Witkoff and Kushner’s trip to Moscow for a meeting with Vladimir Putin," the article notes.
One of Axios’ sources said that Yermak’s resignation "cast the talks into doubt", but would not lead to any change in Ukraine’s position on how the war should end.
Searches and Yermak’s dismissal
- On the morning of November 28, media outlets reported that NABU and SAPO were conducting searches at Andriy Yermak's premises.
- Subsequently, NABU officially confirmed the investigative actions.
- Yermak stated that there are no obstacles for investigators.
- The media said that the suspicion against Yermak could be linked to the "Dynastiia" cooperative.
- Later, Zelenskyy announced that Andriy Yermak had submitted his resignation as head of the Presidential Office.
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