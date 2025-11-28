Yermak was to travel to US for talks with Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law – Axios

Andriy Yermak resigned as head of the Office of the President of Ukraine one day before he was due to travel to the United States for talks on a "peace deal".

Axios reported this, Censor.NET writes, citing European Pravda.

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According to Axios’ Ukrainian sources, Yermak resigned one day before he "was supposed to travel to Miami for talks with President Trump’s team about a peace plan", the article says.

The now former head of the President’s Office, together with several of Zelenskyy’s advisers, was to hold talks with Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff and the US president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

"Ukrainian officials said the goal was to fully align the US and Ukrainian positions ahead of Witkoff and Kushner’s trip to Moscow for a meeting with Vladimir Putin," the article notes.

Read more: Ukraine preparing for talks with US on "peace plan" – Zelenskyy

One of Axios’ sources said that Yermak’s resignation "cast the talks into doubt", but would not lead to any change in Ukraine’s position on how the war should end.

Searches and Yermak’s dismissal

Read more: US conveyed to Russia parameters of "peace plan" agreed in Geneva, - Peskov