Ukraine preparing for talks with US on "peace plan" – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the Ukrainian side is preparing for talks with the United States on the US "peace plan" to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

He stated this in his address on 28 November, reports Censor.NET.

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According to the president, Ukraine will be represented at the talks by Chief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov, representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, and the intelligence services.

"When we all face such an external challenge as war, we must remain strong inside. One hundred percent of our strength will be focused on defending Ukraine. Everyone must now act in this way – in the interests of our country – and defend our country," Zelenskyy said.

The head of state noted that the meeting between the Ukrainian and US sides will take place "in the near future."

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US peace plan

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