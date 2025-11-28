Ukraine preparing for talks with US on "peace plan" – Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the Ukrainian side is preparing for talks with the United States on the US "peace plan" to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.
He stated this in his address on 28 November, reports Censor.NET.
According to the president, Ukraine will be represented at the talks by Chief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov, representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, and the intelligence services.
"When we all face such an external challenge as war, we must remain strong inside. One hundred percent of our strength will be focused on defending Ukraine. Everyone must now act in this way – in the interests of our country – and defend our country," Zelenskyy said.
The head of state noted that the meeting between the Ukrainian and US sides will take place "in the near future."
US peace plan
- On Sunday, 23 November, talks began in Geneva between Ukrainian and US delegations on a peace plan to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.
- It was previously reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings in Geneva with EU advisers.
- Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the first results of the talks in Geneva involving delegations from the US, Ukraine, the EU and the UK on the US plan to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.
- National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umerov said that the current draft of the US peace plan to stop Russia’s war against Ukraine is at the final stage of coordination and already reflects most of Ukraine’s key priorities.
- Following the talks in Geneva on Sunday, 23 November, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Washington team would introduce "some changes" to the US peace plan.
- The new US peace plan for resolving the Russia–Ukraine war has been reduced from 28 points to 19.
- On 25 November, Trump sent his special envoy Steve Witkoff to Moscow for a meeting with Putin, while instructing another envoy, Dan Driscoll, to hold talks with Ukraine in Kyiv.
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