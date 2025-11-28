Updated US "peace plan" for Ukraine kept under wraps – Politico

The content of the new version of the US "peace plan" for Ukraine, which has been shortened to 19 points, is being kept under wraps because of previous "leaks" to the media.

Politico media outlet reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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New stage of talks

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, talks between the Ukrainian and US delegations on the "peace plan" will continue over the weekend, while European officials remain largely in the dark about the latest changes to the document.

A senior EU diplomat said the latest version is being kept secret to avoid a repeat of last week’s furore following the leak of the 28-point US plan.

"From a diplomatic standpoint, this is an unprecedented situation," the diplomat said. "None of us have this information."

Read more: Important to continue diplomatic efforts to end war in Ukraine — Erdoğan

US peace plan

Read more: US ready to recognise Russia’s control over occupied Ukrainian territories – The Telegraph