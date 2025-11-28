Updated US "peace plan" for Ukraine kept under wraps – Politico
The content of the new version of the US "peace plan" for Ukraine, which has been shortened to 19 points, is being kept under wraps because of previous "leaks" to the media.
Politico media outlet reported this, Censor.NET informs.
New stage of talks
According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, talks between the Ukrainian and US delegations on the "peace plan" will continue over the weekend, while European officials remain largely in the dark about the latest changes to the document.
A senior EU diplomat said the latest version is being kept secret to avoid a repeat of last week’s furore following the leak of the 28-point US plan.
"From a diplomatic standpoint, this is an unprecedented situation," the diplomat said. "None of us have this information."
US peace plan
- On Sunday, 23 November, talks began in Geneva between Ukrainian and US delegations on a peace plan to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.
- It was previously reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings in Geneva with EU advisers.
- Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the first results of the talks in Geneva involving delegations from the US, Ukraine, the EU and the UK on the US plan to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.
- National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umerov said that the current draft of the US peace plan to stop Russia’s war against Ukraine is at the final stage of coordination and already reflects most of Ukraine’s key priorities.
- Following the talks in Geneva on Sunday, 23 November, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Washington team would introduce "some changes" to the US peace plan.
- The new US peace plan for resolving the Russia–Ukraine war has been reduced from 28 points to 19.
- On 25 November, Trump sent his special envoy Steve Witkoff to Moscow for a meeting with Putin, while instructing another envoy, Dan Driscoll, to hold talks with Ukraine in Kyiv.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password