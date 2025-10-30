Important to continue diplomatic efforts to end war in Ukraine — Erdoğan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a just end to the Russia-Ukraine war must continue.
He made the statement in Ankara during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.
On the war in Ukraine
"We exchanged views on the war between Ukraine and Russia. We believe it is important to continue diplomatic efforts to achieve a just and lasting resolution of the conflict," Erdoğan emphasized.
Turkey–Germany cooperation
The two leaders also discussed defense cooperation, including the supply of Eurofighter jets and expanding partnership in the military-technical field.
"We welcome the positive steps Germany has recently taken on issues such as the purchase of Eurofighter aircraft. Given the momentum Turkey has gained in the defense industry, we see broad opportunities for cooperation with Germany," Erdoğan added.
