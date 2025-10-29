Ending hostilities is in interest of both Ukraine and Russia. Negotiations needed – Vance

US Vice President JD Vance believes the current phase of the war between Russia and Ukraine is exhausting both sides, and the time has come to seek ways to end the fighting.

Vance said this in an interview with Pod Force One, reports Censor.NET.

Russia’s failures on the frontline

According to the US official, Russian forces are suffering significant losses on the frontlines despite minimal territorial gains, while Ukraine is facing serious internal challenges.

"The territory the Russians are taking is so small, and they’re losing a lot of people. The Ukrainians, for their part, are facing many problems," Vance said.

Read more: Front line could be starting point for negotiations, but Putin does not want normal meetings - Zelenskyy

Time for peace talks

According to US Vice President JD Vance, the armed confrontation has reached a stage where further fighting benefits neither Ukraine nor Russia, and negotiations are needed.

"We truly believe we’ve reached a point where it’s in both Russia’s and Ukraine’s interest to stop fighting," Vance added.

Read more: Front line could be starting point for negotiations, but Putin does not want normal meetings - Zelenskyy