Vance said that after dispute with Zelenskyy, relations between US and Ukraine have become more productive, - NYP

US Vice President Jay D. Vance said that relations between the United States and Ukraine have become much more productive since his dispute with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in February this year.

This was reported by the New York Post, according to Censor.NET.

"It was six (eight, ed.) months ago. We started from scratch," Vance said in an interview with Pod Force One.

According to him, Washington currently seeks to "have productive relations with both Ukrainians and Russians," as the main goal is to end the war. "I think the president has a very good working relationship — and so do I — with all parties involved," he added.

Meeting between Vance and Zelenskyy on February 28

Vance acknowledged that the confrontation with Zelenskyy on February 28 was "probably the most famous thing I've ever done." At the same time, he stressed that he was "disappointed by a certain rudeness" and recalled the importance of respecting the "house rules" when it comes to diplomatic meetings.

"If you plan to disagree... you can do it in a productive way, or you can do it in an unproductive way," he said.

According to the vice president, the frank discussion of differences and common interests proved to be "quite productive."

Regarding the prospects of Russia's war against Ukraine, Vance refrained from making predictions: "If you had asked me about six months ago, I would have said: they will never stop fighting, it will be like Vietnam for Russia. Fifteen years later, they will still be fighting. If you had asked me a month ago, I would have said that we are making incredible progress. It's hard to make predictions, but I really believe that we have reached a point where the benefits for both sides are diminishing."