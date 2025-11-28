US ready to recognise Russia’s control over occupied Ukrainian territories – The Telegraph
The United States is prepared to recognise Russia’s control over occupied Ukrainian territories, including Crimea, in order to reach a deal to end the war.
The Telegraph reported this, citing its sources, as relayed by Censor.NET.
The journalists note that Trump sent his special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner to Moscow to "make a direct offer to Vladimir Putin".
"The recognition plan, which breaks with US diplomatic tradition, is likely to be implemented despite concerns among Ukraine’s European allies," the authors stress.
One source said: "It’s becoming increasingly clear that the Americans don’t care what Europe thinks."
The Telegraph writes that the 28-point "peace plan" drawn up by Witkoff after talks with Russian officials envisaged the United States "effectively" recognising Crimea and two Donbas regions as Russian.
It also proposed a "de facto" recognition of the territories held by Russia in Ukraine’s Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions after a ceasefire agreement.
"In Geneva, Ukrainian and American officials agreed on a new 19-point plan that is less favourable to Moscow.
But multiple sources suggest that the American recognition proposals remain part of the strategy," the article says.
US peace plan
- On Sunday, 23 November, talks began in Geneva between Ukrainian and US delegations on a peace plan to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.
- It was previously reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings in Geneva with EU advisers.
- Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the first results of the talks in Geneva involving delegations from the US, Ukraine, the EU and the UK on the US plan to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.
- National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umerov said that the current draft of the US peace plan to stop Russia’s war against Ukraine is at the final stage of coordination and already reflects most of Ukraine’s key priorities.
- Following the talks in Geneva on Sunday, 23 November, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Washington team would introduce "some changes" to the US peace plan.
- The new US peace plan for resolving the Russia–Ukraine war has been reduced from 28 points to 19.
- On 25 November, Trump sent his special envoy Steve Witkoff to Moscow for a meeting with Putin, while instructing another envoy, Dan Driscoll, to hold talks with Ukraine in Kyiv.
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