The United States is prepared to recognise Russia’s control over occupied Ukrainian territories, including Crimea, in order to reach a deal to end the war.

The Telegraph reported this, citing its sources, as relayed by Censor.NET.

Read more: Recognition of Crimea, Donbas and "Novorossiya" must be on agenda in Russia–US talks

The journalists note that Trump sent his special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner to Moscow to "make a direct offer to Vladimir Putin".

"The recognition plan, which breaks with US diplomatic tradition, is likely to be implemented despite concerns among Ukraine’s European allies," the authors stress.

One source said: "It’s becoming increasingly clear that the Americans don’t care what Europe thinks."

Read more: Ukraine will not accept any "recognition" of occupation of its territory. These are our "red lines," - OP

The Telegraph writes that the 28-point "peace plan" drawn up by Witkoff after talks with Russian officials envisaged the United States "effectively" recognising Crimea and two Donbas regions as Russian.

It also proposed a "de facto" recognition of the territories held by Russia in Ukraine’s Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions after a ceasefire agreement.

"In Geneva, Ukrainian and American officials agreed on a new 19-point plan that is less favourable to Moscow.

But multiple sources suggest that the American recognition proposals remain part of the strategy," the article says.

Read more: US conveyed to Russia parameters of "peace plan" agreed in Geneva, - Peskov

US peace plan

Read more: EU sanctions on Russia should only be lifted after peace deal with Ukraine is agreed, says European Parliament