Ukraine will not accept any "recognition" of occupation of its territory. These are our "red lines," - OP

Ukraine will not recognise Russia's occupation of any territories and will not agree to any changes to the Constitution as part of a potential "peace plan".

This was stated in an interview with "Radio Liberty" by Oleksandr Bevz, an adviser to the head of the President's Office, according to Censor.NET.

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Ukraine's red lines in negotiations

According to him, Ukraine will not accept any recognition of the occupied territories as Russian.

"Ukraine has repeatedly said that there can be no changes to the Constitution or any fixes, no recognition of the occupation. These are the red lines that the Ukrainian people have drawn. This is precisely the minefield, and if it is included in the agreement or any other document, the legitimacy of that document will be immediately undermined. Because it will not be accepted, in particular, by the most important subjects themselves –– Ukrainian defenders. Therefore, accordingly, this is impossible," Bevz emphasised.

Read more: Von der Leyen called for preventing violent division of Ukraine: We will open door to new wars

The representative of the OP stated that the territorial issue remains the most difficult and is still (remains - ed.) under discussion.

Discussions on the "peace plan" with the US

Bevz explained that the task at the negotiations is to convince all representatives of the American delegation with whom the Ukrainian side is working that the final plan must lead to lasting peace. Sensitive issues regarding territories will be discussed at the leadership level.

Read more: Trump and Zelenskyy will discuss territorial issues in person, - Axios

Bevz called for extreme caution in using terms such as "territorial swap," or "withdrawal from certain territories," or "concessions on territorial issues."

"Because this immediately creates the impression that Ukraine has to give up something that Russia has not yet conquered by military means. The Ukrainian delegation's position is very clear on several points, one of which is that the final decisions on territories will be made exclusively by the President at the leadership level. No one else has ever been authorised to agree on anything in this most sensitive issue for Ukrainian society," he explained.

The US peace plan

Read more: Trump on Ukraine’s territorial concessions: Front is moving in one direction, that’s land might be gotten by Russia anyway