Trump on Ukraine’s territorial concessions: Front is moving in one direction, that’s land might be gotten by Russia anyway

US President Donald Trump claims that the situation on the front lines in Ukraine is developing in one direction. According to him, Russia could potentially establish control over territories that were to be transferred under the initial version of the American peace plan.

Trump made this statement during a briefing at the White House, according to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine.

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Peace plan

During the conversation, journalists noted that many Republicans considered the initial US plan too favourable to Russia. In response, Trump said that it was not a plan.

"All that was is a map. That was not a plan. It was a concept. And from there, they've taken each one of the 28 points and then you got down to 22 points," the US president said.

He added that many of the points had been resolved and resolved "very successfully."

Territorial issues

Trump was also asked whether too much Ukrainian territory had to be ceded under the initial document. In response, the American leader began to argue that the front in Ukraine is moving in one direction, and very soon the Russian Federation could seize those territories by military means.

Look, the way it's going, if you look, it's just moving in one direction. So eventually, that's land that over the next couple of months might be gotten by Russia anyway. So do you want to fight and lose another 50,000-60,000 people, or do you want to do something now?" Trump said.

He added that negotiations are ongoing and "they are trying to get everything done."

Read more: Trump and Zelenskyy will discuss territorial issues in person, - Axios

Trump was probably referring to the territorial issue in particular, as he went on to stress that the border could not run through a highway or city centre.

"So, it doesn't work. So, it's a long, it's a long complicated process. Very, very sad because so many people are being killed," the US president said.

"Their (the Russian Federation's - Ed.) main concession is that they are ceasing hostilities and not seizing any more land," added the US leader.

In addition, according to Trump, the war in Ukraine could last for years. However, Russia has a much larger population and more soldiers, so the US leader believes that if Ukraine can reach an agreement, it will be beneficial for both sides.

Incidentally, Trump also said that he has no deadline for a peace agreement, although he had previously named 27 November as the deadline.

Read more: US peace plan: Russia will control part of Donbas in exchange for rent payments - Telegraph

According to CNN, the US and Ukraine have not yet reached agreement on three key points of the "peace plan." It was also noted that Trump is counting on a meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin shortly after the peace agreement is finalised.

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