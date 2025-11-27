EU sanctions on Russia should only be lifted after peace deal with Ukraine is agreed, says European Parliament

On 27 November, the European Parliament adopted a resolution titled "On the EU position on the proposed peace plan and the EU’s involvement in achieving a just and lasting peace for Ukraine".

Censor.NET reports this, citing European Pravda.

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The document states that EU sanctions against Russia should only be lifted once a peace agreement with Ukraine has been fully agreed and implemented.

The European Parliament insists that no sanctions should be lifted until the peace agreement is effectively in force. If Russia refuses to engage in serious negotiations, MEPs call for additional, substantial sanctions.

Watch more: War will end when Ukrainian Armed Forces leave territories they "occupy" – Putin. VIDEO

The resolution also recommends that, once hostilities end, a robust international peacekeeping and monitoring mission be deployed under a UN Security Council mandate.

The document stresses that, in the current volatile situation in Europe, it is important to maintain NATO and US military presence on the eastern flank in order to ensure regional stability.

Read more: No draft peace agreements, only list of issues for discussion – Putin

Peace plan

On Sunday, 23 November, talks began in Geneva between Ukrainian and US delegations on a peace plan to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

It was previously reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings in Geneva with EU advisers.

Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the first results of the talks in Geneva involving delegations from the US, Ukraine, the EU and the UK on the US plan to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umerov said that the current draft of the US peace plan to stop Russia’s war against Ukraine is at the final stage of coordination and already reflects most of Ukraine’s key priorities.

Following the talks in Geneva on Sunday, 23 November, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Washington team would introduce "some changes" to the US peace plan.

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