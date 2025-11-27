Witkoff essentially acts as agent of Kremlin, - Bezsmertnyi

Ukraine, the United States, and Europe must act together to counter Russia's plans.

This was stated by politician and diplomat Roman Bezsmertnyi, according to Censor.NET.

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The Russian Federation is acting in three directions

"The first is the demoralisation of Donald Trump, the second is the promotion of the corruption scandal in Ukraine, and the third is aggressive attacks on Europe, which began with the explosion of railways, which, incidentally, failed. In essence, there is pressure on all fronts," he explained.

The response of the US, Europe and Ukraine could be to jointly develop countermeasures.

"Not only Trump does not understand this, but also everyone who works with him, so they continue to rush ahead. The situation in Washington is very unpleasant and internally bad. Their system is simply falling apart before our eyes. People openly say that they go to the Administration to drink coffee and do nothing else there. This document has highlighted many problems of ‘Trumpism’ as a state system," Bezsmertnyi noted.

According to him, in the current situation, Ukraine's minimum task is to keep ranks with Europe.

Read more: US peace plan was developed by Witkoff, Dmitriev and Trump’s son-in-law, - Bloomberg

"We still need to try to pull Trump out of his current "pit". Because here it is not even a question of his ability to influence anything, but simply of preventing him from being "ground into dust", because that is where this is heading.

Right now, Putin is less concerned with military action than with cornering Trump. Unfortunately, Moscow is succeeding in this. Because Witkoff essentially acts as an agent of the Kremlin. Trump's level of demoralisation is breaking all records in the current situation," the politician emphasised.

Bezsmertnyi noted that Trump is a person who thinks not in terms of values, but in terms of interests.

Read more in the article on Censor.NET at the link.

Read more: Trump can still reach peace deal if he appoints someone to replace Witkoff - Bloomberg

Background

As reported, Bloomberg published a transcript of a conversation between Witkoff and Ushakov about the preparation of a US peace plan.

Meanwhile, Kremlin official Dmitriev commented on the publication, calling it fake news.

"The closer we get to peace, the more desperate warmongers become," Dmitriev wrote on social network X.

Trump responded to the leaked conversation between Witkoff and Ushakov, saying that he needed to "sell" Ukraine to Russia.

Read more: Trump reacted to Witkoff’s leaked conversation: He’s got to ’sell’ Ukraine to Russia. That’s what dealmaker does