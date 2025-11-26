Trump reacted to Witkoff’s leaked conversation: He’s got to ’sell’ Ukraine to Russia. That’s what dealmaker does

US President Donald Trump commented on a Bloomberg article claiming that his special envoy Steve Witkoff allegedly advised the Russian side on how to make a favourable impression on the American leader.

According to Censor.NET, Trump made this statement while talking to journalists aboard Air Force One.

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Trump's opinion

According to the US leader, there is nothing unusual about this.

"Because he's got to 'sell' this to Ukraine. He's got to 'sell' Ukraine to Russia. That' what a dealmaker does. You got to say: 'Look, they want this.' That's a very standard form of negotiation. You got to convince them of this," the US president said.

He also added that he had not heard the leaked audio, but added that Witkoff could say the same thing to Ukraine.

"I have not heard it, but I heard it was standard negotiation. And I would imagine he's saying the same thin to Ukraine because each party has to give a take," Trump concluded

As reported, Bloomberg published a transcript of a conversation between Witkoff and Ushakov about the preparation of a US peace plan.

Meanwhile, Kremlin official Dmitriev commented on the publication, calling it fake news.

"The closer we get to peace, the more desperate warmongers become," Dmitriev wrote on social media platform X.

What preceded this?

Read more: Driscoll to Ukrainian officials: AFU face imminent defeat. Better to negotiate now - NBC News