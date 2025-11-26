Trump reacted to Witkoff’s leaked conversation: He’s got to ’sell’ Ukraine to Russia. That’s what dealmaker does
US President Donald Trump commented on a Bloomberg article claiming that his special envoy Steve Witkoff allegedly advised the Russian side on how to make a favourable impression on the American leader.
According to Censor.NET, Trump made this statement while talking to journalists aboard Air Force One.
Trump's opinion
According to the US leader, there is nothing unusual about this.
"Because he's got to 'sell' this to Ukraine. He's got to 'sell' Ukraine to Russia. That' what a dealmaker does. You got to say: 'Look, they want this.' That's a very standard form of negotiation. You got to convince them of this," the US president said.
He also added that he had not heard the leaked audio, but added that Witkoff could say the same thing to Ukraine.
"I have not heard it, but I heard it was standard negotiation. And I would imagine he's saying the same thin to Ukraine because each party has to give a take," Trump concluded
As reported, Bloomberg published a transcript of a conversation between Witkoff and Ushakov about the preparation of a US peace plan.
Meanwhile, Kremlin official Dmitriev commented on the publication, calling it fake news.
"The closer we get to peace, the more desperate warmongers become," Dmitriev wrote on social media platform X.
What preceded this?
- On Sunday, 23 November, negotiations between Ukrainian and US delegations began in Geneva on a peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings with EU advisers in Geneva.
- Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the first results of the negotiations taking place in Geneva with the participation of delegations from the US, Ukraine, the EU and the UK on the American plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov reported that the current version of the US peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine is in the final stages of approval and already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities.
- Following the talks in Geneva on Sunday, 23 November, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Washington team would make "some changes" to the American peace plan.
- The new US peace plan for resolving the Russian-Ukrainian war was reduced from 28 points to 19.
- On 25 November, Trump sent his special envoy Steve Witkoff to Moscow to meet with Putin. He instructed his other special envoy, Dan Driscoll, to hold talks with Ukraine in Kyiv.
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