US Special Representative Steve Witkoff is not concerned about what is needed to conclude a peace agreement in Ukraine.

This is reported by Bloomberg, according to Censor.NET.

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Author Mark Champion notes that any experienced mediator should strive to ensure that both sides feel his support.

However, conversations between Witkoff and representatives of the Russian Federation published by journalists reveal that he did not act as a mediator between Ukraine and Russia. He simply negotiated with the Russians to achieve what the Russian Federation and the United States wanted at the expense of Ukraine and Europe.

The publication notes that if there had been any signs that Witkoff was implementing a pre-agreed strategy of the administration, or that he was also working closely with Ukrainians rather than helping the Kremlin shape US policy, it would only have earned respect for his efforts.

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"Instead, it seems obvious that these phone calls meant exactly what they seemed to mean: that a trusting amateur diplomat was working with the Kremlin to manipulate the White House at Ukraine's expense," the article says.

Witkoff's approach created a "dangerous circus" around diplomacy aimed at ending the war. It also explains the confusion in Washington after his 28-point plan was leaked to Axios about who actually wrote it. Was it the US? Was it Russia? US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has repeatedly said both.

Mark Champion notes that this fiasco cannot be allowed to pass without consequence.

Given this transparency regarding the plan's origins, the US administration has the opportunity to engage in genuine mediation. Unlike Putin, Ukraine genuinely wants and needs an end to the Russian invasion. The Ukrainian people and their leaders are prepared to accept many things they should not have to accept in order for this to happen.

Read more: Europe discusses active response to Russian hybrid attacks - Politico

"The question now is how to turn this plan into a real agreement that can deliver the peace it proposes, rather than simply helping Russia achieve its military goals," the author writes.

Bloomberg notes that Vitkoff does not know and is not concerned about what is needed to conclude an agreement that would ensure the final end of the war and preserve Ukraine's sovereignty, as stated in the first point of the plan, "which he (Witkoff. - Ed.) developed with his Kremlin friends."

If Trump can entrust the negotiations to others who understand Ukraine's needs, they may still reach the peaceful agreement that, according to the US president, he is seeking, the author concluded.

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What preceded it?

As reported, Bloomberg published a transcript of a conversation between Witkoff and Ushakov about the preparation of the US peace plan.

Meanwhile, Kremlin official Dmitriev commented on the publication, calling it fake news.

"The closer we get to peace, the more desperate the warmongers become," Dmitriev wrote on social media platform X.

Trump responded to Witkoff's leaked conversation by saying that he needed to "sell" Ukraine to Russia.

Read more: Ukraine will not accept any "recognition" of occupation of its territory. These are our "red lines," - OP