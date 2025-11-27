Any concessions from Russia regarding borders also threaten Lithuania, - Foreign Minister Budrys

Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys believes that if Russia is allowed to redraw Ukraine's borders even minimally during peace talks, sooner or later, Russia will do the same with Lithuania's territory.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Delfi.

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"If we allow the borders to be redrawn in any way, even in the slightest, they will come to us with a marker and a map, and then with tanks, to redraw the borders. We cannot allow any de jure or de facto legitimization of the occupied territories. These principles are very important," the minister stressed.

Budris noted that Europe has three very clear levers in the peace negotiations in Ukraine, which it must use.

What levers are we talking about?

"The first is frozen (Russian) assets. We must seize the frozen assets now, as quickly as possible, and immediately transfer part of them to Ukraine to show that we are capable of financing Ukraine's defense efforts for at least 2-3 years," he said.

Read more: Ukraine will not accept any "recognition" of occupation of its territory. These are our "red lines," - OP

"Our second important lever is Ukraine's membership in the European Union. No one except the European Union can promise this, no one can negotiate this or prevent Ukraine's membership in the European Union. A political decision is needed," he stressed.

The third lever is the creation of a Special Tribunal.

"Some people imagine that amnesty is possible for war crimes, for the crime of aggression, for the abduction of children, violence and murder of civilians, so Europe's position here must also be crystal clear - we will not allow this," the minister concluded.

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