Trump’s son said that all of Witkoff’s critics "want any peace agreement" on Ukraine to fail
The son of US President Donald Trump Jr. supported US Special Representative Steve Witkoff after Bloomberg published a transcript of his talks with Russians on a "peace plan" for Ukraine.
He published a corresponding post on social network X, according to Censor.NET.
Support from Vitkoff
Against the backdrop of the scandal surrounding the leaked transcript of a conversation between Witkoff and Yuriy Ushakov, an aide to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Trump Jr. lashed out at both the media and American politicians who had harshly criticized Trump's special envoy.
"It seems that these media outlets and idiots from the 'deep state' have never succeeded in negotiations in the real world. It is quite obvious that almost all of Witkoff's critics want any peace agreement in Ukraine to fail so that they can continue this war indefinitely. Enough is enough!" he wrote.
What preceded it?
- As reported, Bloomberg published a transcript of a conversation between Witkoff and Ushakov about the preparation of the US peace plan.
- Meanwhile, Kremlin official Dmitriev commented on the publication, calling it fake news.
- "The closer we get to peace, the more desperate the warmongers become," Dmitriev wrote on social media platform X.
- Trump responded to Witkoff's leaked conversation by saying that he needed to "sell" Ukraine to Russia.
What preceded this?
- On Sunday, 23 November, negotiations between Ukrainian and US delegations began in Geneva on a peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings with EU advisers in Geneva.
- Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the first results of the negotiations taking place in Geneva with the participation of delegations from the US, Ukraine, the EU and the UK on the American plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov reported that the current version of the US peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine is in the final stages of approval and already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities.
- Following the talks in Geneva on Sunday, 23 November, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Washington team would make "some changes" to the American peace plan.
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