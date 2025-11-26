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The son of US President Donald Trump Jr. supported US Special Representative Steve Witkoff after Bloomberg published a transcript of his talks with Russians on a "peace plan" for Ukraine.

He published a corresponding post on social network X, according to Censor.NET.

Support from Vitkoff

Against the backdrop of the scandal surrounding the leaked transcript of a conversation between Witkoff and Yuriy Ushakov, an aide to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Trump Jr. lashed out at both the media and American politicians who had harshly criticized Trump's special envoy.

"It seems that these media outlets and idiots from the 'deep state' have never succeeded in negotiations in the real world. It is quite obvious that almost all of Witkoff's critics want any peace agreement in Ukraine to fail so that they can continue this war indefinitely. Enough is enough!" he wrote.

What preceded it?

As reported, Bloomberg published a transcript of a conversation between Witkoff and Ushakov about the preparation of the US peace plan.

Meanwhile, Kremlin official Dmitriev commented on the publication, calling it fake news.

"The closer we get to peace, the more desperate the warmongers become," Dmitriev wrote on social media platform X.

Trump responded to Witkoff's leaked conversation by saying that he needed to "sell" Ukraine to Russia.

What preceded this?