Europe discusses active response to Russian hybrid attacks - Politico

Following violations of NATO airspace by Russian drones, Europe is considering active measures: cyber operations, rapid identification of the source of attacks, and military exercises.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Politico.

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"Russia is constantly testing the boundaries—what will the reaction be, how far can we go?" Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže said in an interview with Politico.

She stressed the need for a "more active response" and added that "it is actions, not words, that send a signal."

Over the past weeks and months, Russian drones have been flying over Poland and Romania. In addition, drones of unknown origin have caused chaos at airports and military bases in a number of other European countries.

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The threat of the Russian Federation

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that in the current security environment, all of Europe is on the "eastern flank" because Russian missiles can reach any Alliance country in minutes.

The European Commission has proposed a military mobility package designed to ensure the rapid and unimpeded movement of troops across the European Union.

Germany is analyzing the experience of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine in order to prevent Moscow from counting on a quick victory in possible future conflicts.

Read more: Europe seeks alternative in case of termination of intelligence sharing between US and Ukraine