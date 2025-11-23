Europe seeks alternative in case of termination of intelligence sharing between US and Ukraine

Ukraine's allies are considering possible alternatives that could replace or supplement US intelligence data in the event that the United States stops sharing information. Among other things, commercial technologies are also being considered.

As reported by Censor.NET with a link to RBC-Ukraine, this was reported by Politico.

At the International Security Forum in Halifax, experts discussed how countries could replace or supplement American intelligence for Ukraine.

What are the options?

James Appathurai, interim head of NATO's defense innovation program DIANA, emphasized the uniqueness of US capabilities, but noted that modern commercial technologies, especially satellite reconnaissance, could partially fill the gaps.

As an example, he cited the Finnish company ICEYE, which sells mobile satellites for reconnaissance to countries in Europe and already supplies data to Ukraine. However, the process of adapting new technologies takes time and significant investment, and Kyiv's needs are urgent. ICEYE currently has 5-10 sovereign satellites in orbit and plans to launch another 10-15 within two years.

In addition, European officials note the existence of their own systems, in particular Galileo and Copernicus, but acknowledge lagging behind in some areas, such as Starlink satellite internet, for which an alternative, IRIS², is not expected until 2030. Meanwhile, the EU is integrating the national resources of its countries to support Ukraine.

Read more: Ukrainian delegation held meetings with EU advisors in Geneva, consultations with US are ahead - OP

Canada is also prepared to partially compensate for the loss of intelligence data: it previously provided RADARSAT-2 images, which helped Ukraine monitor activity on the border. General Jenni Carrigan, Chief of the Canadian Defence Staff, noted that without American assistance, there would be gaps in the long-term accuracy of strikes, but alternative means, including drones, could partially solve the problem.

At the same time, there were no representatives of the US military command at the forum, so European and NATO officials are only assessing the seriousness of the threat of ending intelligence sharing.

What preceded it

Earlier it was reported that the US threatened to suspend the exchange of intelligence data and the supply of weapons to Ukraine if it did not agree to the terms of a peace agreement to settle the war.

What is known about the peace plan?

According to NBC News, Trump has reportedly approved a 28-point plan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. The plan was developed with the participation of his special envoy Keith Kellogg, Vice President J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio, and others.

According to some reports, the plan includes security guarantees for Ukraine that could ensure lasting peace. However, the conditions allegedly include:

surrender the entire Donbas region, including those territories currently controlled by Kyiv;

reduction in the size of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

reduction in US military aid;

recognition of Russian as an official language and support for the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that under Trump, Ukraine could receive significant military aid and support for joining the EU and NATO. Pompeo also spoke of "real sanctions" against Russia if it did not agree to the terms of the plan.