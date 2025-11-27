War will end when Ukrainian Armed Forces leave territories they "occupy" – Putin. VIDEO

Russian dictator Putin has named the condition for ending the war against Ukraine.

He said this during a press conference, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"If Ukrainian troops leave the territories they currently hold, then hostilities will cease," he said.

If they do not, the dictator added, Russia "will achieve this by military means.

Read more: No draft peace agreements, only list of issues for discussion – Putin

Peace plan

On Sunday, 23 November, talks began in Geneva between Ukrainian and US delegations on a peace plan to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

It was previously reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings in Geneva with EU advisers.

Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the first results of the talks in Geneva involving delegations from the US, Ukraine, the EU and the UK on the US plan to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umerov said that the current draft of the US peace plan to stop Russia’s war against Ukraine is at the final stage of coordination and already reflects most of Ukraine’s key priorities.

Following the talks in Geneva on Sunday, 23 November, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Washington team would introduce "some changes" to the US peace plan.

Read more: Russia does not see Europe at negotiating table on peace in Ukraine, - Russian Foreign Ministry