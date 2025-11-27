21 516 116
War will end when Ukrainian Armed Forces leave territories they "occupy" – Putin. VIDEO
Russian dictator Putin has named the condition for ending the war against Ukraine.
He said this during a press conference, Censor.NET reports.
"If Ukrainian troops leave the territories they currently hold, then hostilities will cease," he said.
If they do not, the dictator added, Russia "will achieve this by military means.
Peace plan
- On Sunday, 23 November, talks began in Geneva between Ukrainian and US delegations on a peace plan to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.
- It was previously reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings in Geneva with EU advisers.
- Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the first results of the talks in Geneva involving delegations from the US, Ukraine, the EU and the UK on the US plan to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.
- National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umerov said that the current draft of the US peace plan to stop Russia’s war against Ukraine is at the final stage of coordination and already reflects most of Ukraine’s key priorities.
- Following the talks in Geneva on Sunday, 23 November, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Washington team would introduce "some changes" to the US peace plan.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password