No draft peace agreements, only list of issues for discussion – Putin

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has said there are no draft peace agreements.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian media outlets.

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"There were no draft peace agreements on Ukraine, there was a set of issues for discussion," he said.

According to the dictator, Russia generally agrees that the list of US points on Ukraine can be used as a basis for future arrangements.

Read more: Russia does not see Europe at negotiating table on peace in Ukraine, - Russian Foreign Ministry

Peace plan

On Sunday, 23 November, talks began in Geneva between Ukrainian and US delegations on a peace plan to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

It was previously reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings in Geneva with EU advisers.

Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the first results of the talks in Geneva involving delegations from the US, Ukraine, the EU and the UK on the US plan to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umerov said that the current draft of the US peace plan to stop Russia’s war against Ukraine is at the final stage of coordination and already reflects most of Ukraine’s key priorities.

Following the talks in Geneva on Sunday, 23 November, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Washington team would introduce "some changes" to the US peace plan.

Read more: Clause on "full amnesty" removed from US "peace plan" draft - Stefanishyna