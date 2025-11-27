Clause on "full amnesty" removed from US "peace plan" draft - Stefanishyna

During negotiations in Geneva to agree on the points of Trump's so-called "peace plan," the clause on ‘full amnesty for the parties’ was removed from the document.

This was reported by Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States Olha Stefanishyna in an interview with DW, according to Censor.NET.

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According to her, the initial document contained many provisions that could be interpreted ambiguously. "There was a lot of speculation about the issue of amnesty, and I can say unequivocally that it is not included in these 19 points. This point is not there because it is extremely controversial and concerns the issue of justice," the diplomat stressed.

Stefanishyna also noted that the Russian side tried to lay traps in some of the wording, in particular those that would allow for double or false interpretations.

At the same time, she stressed that negotiations are ongoing. This concerns not only the Ukrainian delegation heading to Moscow, but also the work of US Special Envoy Driscoll, whom she described as a person with "a very sound moral compass" for carrying out the mission.

Read more: Real "peace plan" consists of two main elements - pressure on Russia and support for Ukraine - Tsakhkna

Peace plan

On Sunday, 23 November, negotiations between the Ukrainian and US delegations began in Geneva on a peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings with EU advisers in Geneva.

Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the first results of the negotiations taking place in Geneva with the participation of delegations from the US, Ukraine, the EU and the UK on the American plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov reported that the current version of the US peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine is in the final stages of approval and already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities.

Following the talks in Geneva on Sunday, 23 November, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Washington team would make "some changes" to the American peace plan.

Read more: Putin smells blood and is not yet ready for peace, - Tsakhkna