Real "peace plan" consists of two main elements - pressure on Russia and support for Ukraine - Tsakhkna

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said that any potential peace plan, even if agreed upon by the US, Ukraine, and European countries, would only make sense if Russian President Vladimir Putin changed his goals.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to ERR.

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According to the minister, a realistic peace plan consists of two main elements: maximum pressure on Russia and continued support for Ukraine. He stressed that Putin has not commented on the proposed initiatives and shows no signs of being willing to abandon his aggressive intentions.

"But so far, he has not shown any willingness to do so and has not commented on the plan itself. Therefore, I believe that we are still far from peace," Tsahkna stressed.

Read more: Russians starting to feel impact of war on their lives: civilians are cutting back on food spending, enterprises are facing problems, - Bloomberg

Peace plan

On Sunday, November 23, negotiations began in Geneva between delegations from Ukraine and the United States on a peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Earlier, it was reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings with EU advisers in Geneva.

Subsequently, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the initial results of negotiations taking place in Geneva with the participation of delegations from the United States, Ukraine, the EU, and the United Kingdom regarding the American plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov reported that the current version of the US peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine is in the final stages of approval and already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities.

Following talks in Geneva on Sunday, November 23, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Washington's team would make "some changes" to the American peace plan.

Read more: Trump can still reach peace deal if he appoints someone to replace Witkoff - Bloomberg