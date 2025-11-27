Putin smells blood and is not yet ready for peace, - Tsakhkna

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna believes that the actions of Russia and dictator Putin show no signs of peace coming to Ukraine in the near future.

This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to ERR.

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"It seems to me that Putin smells blood in the air, and for him, this is a very advantageous tactical moment. He is exerting maximum pressure—on the front lines, on civilians, striking infrastructure and energy facilities. There are no signs of peace yet," said the Estonian foreign minister.

Tsahkna noted that Trump, on the contrary, seeks to impose a peace agreement on Ukraine.

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"And this process is incredibly public: all kinds of leaks, calls, proposals, and counterproposals. Such a barrage of information is very rare. And secondly, modern foreign policy is definitely not for the faint of heart. We must remain absolutely calm and continue to defend our positions," the minister added.

Speaking about peace efforts, Tsahkna acknowledged that it is difficult to predict whether they will fail or not.

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"The main goal of the Ukrainians was to maintain the involvement of President Trump and the United States. The logic is simple: it is possible to negotiate with the US, but without the US, it is impossible to put pressure on Russia," he said.

According to him, even if the US, Ukraine, and Europe come up with some kind of plan, it should be about Putin changing his goals.

"But so far, he has not shown any willingness to do so and has not commented on the plan itself. Therefore, I believe that we are still far from peace," the minister stressed.

Peace plan

On Sunday, November 23, negotiations began in Geneva between delegations from Ukraine and the United States on a peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Earlier, it was reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings with EU advisers in Geneva.

Subsequently, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the initial results of negotiations taking place in Geneva with the participation of delegations from the United States, Ukraine, the EU, and the United Kingdom regarding the American plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov reported that the current version of the US peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine is in the final stages of approval and already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities.

Following talks in Geneva on Sunday, November 23, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Washington's team would make "some changes" to the American peace plan.

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