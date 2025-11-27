Moscow does not see Europe at the negotiating table on resolving the war in Ukraine.

This was stated by Deputy Head of Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Alexander Grushko, according to Censor.NET, citing Russian media.

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According to the deputy minister, the EU leadership is allegedly doing everything it can to "prevent a peaceful solution to the Ukraine issue."

"The EU is removing itself from the peace process; its current position contradicts the goals of achieving peace," Grusko added.

Read more: Witkoff essentially acts as agent of Kremlin, - Bezsmertnyi

Peace plan

On Sunday, 23 November, negotiations between the Ukrainian and US delegations began in Geneva on a peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings with EU advisers in Geneva.

Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the first results of the negotiations taking place in Geneva with the participation of delegations from the US, Ukraine, the EU and the UK on the American plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov reported that the current version of the US peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine is in the final stages of approval and already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities.

Following the talks in Geneva on Sunday, 23 November, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Washington team would make "some changes" to the American peace plan.

Read more: US believed that corruption scandal in energy sector would push Ukraine to agree to "peace plan," - Atlantic