US Vice President J.D. Vance believed that a large-scale corruption scandal in the Ukrainian energy sector could persuade Kyiv to agree to Washington's proposed 28-point "peace plan".

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Atlantic.

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According to the publication, although Volodymyr Zelenskyy was not directly linked to corruption incidents, the White House assumed that "it would leave the Ukrainians in no position to resist a peace deal."

The newspaper notes that during the presentation of the plan, Ukraine did not reject it entirely, but agreed to enter into dialogue. One American official described it as follows: "We thought we were going to try to open the door, but the door was open. They were ready to talk."

Read more: 78% of Ukrainians believe that corruption in Ukraine has increased, - survey. INFOGRAPHICS

Peace plan

On Sunday, 23 November, negotiations between the Ukrainian and US delegations began in Geneva on a peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings with EU advisers in Geneva.

Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the first results of the negotiations taking place in Geneva with the participation of delegations from the US, Ukraine, the EU and the UK on the American plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov reported that the current version of the US peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine is in the final stages of approval and already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities.

Following the talks in Geneva on Sunday, 23 November, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Washington team would make "some changes" to the American peace plan.

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Mindichgate

Read more: NABU and SAPO moved on to next stage of "Mindichgate" investigation, - Kryvonos