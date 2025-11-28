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US conveyed to Russia parameters of "peace plan" agreed in Geneva, - Peskov

Russia received a peace plan from the US agreed in Geneva

The United States has conveyed to Russia the parameters of the "peace plan" agreed with Ukraine in Geneva.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Russian dictator, Dmitry Peskov, according to Censor.NET, citing Russian media.

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According to him, they will be discussed next week.

"Who should recognise the territorial realities between Russia and Ukraine will be determined during the negotiations," Peskov said.

РФ отримала від США погоджений у Женеві мирний план

Read more: Rushed peace for Ukraine would lead to weak deal that puts its sovereignty at risk – Kallas

US peace plan

  • On Sunday, 23 November, talks began in Geneva between Ukrainian and US delegations on a peace plan to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.
  • It was previously reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings in Geneva with EU advisers.
  • Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the first results of the talks in Geneva involving delegations from the US, Ukraine, the EU and the UK on the US plan to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.
  • National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umerov said that the current draft of the US peace plan to stop Russia’s war against Ukraine is at the final stage of coordination and already reflects most of Ukraine’s key priorities.
  • Following the talks in Geneva on Sunday, 23 November, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Washington team would introduce "some changes" to the US peace plan.
  • The new US peace plan for resolving the Russia–Ukraine war has been reduced from 28 points to 19.
  • On 25 November, Trump sent his special envoy Steve Witkoff to Moscow for a meeting with Putin, while instructing another envoy, Dan Driscoll, to hold talks with Ukraine in Kyiv.

Read more: Ukraine will need strong army after any peace deal – Merz

Author: 

Peskov Dmitry (512) Russia (13824)
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