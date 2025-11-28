The United States has conveyed to Russia the parameters of the "peace plan" agreed with Ukraine in Geneva.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Russian dictator, Dmitry Peskov, according to Censor.NET, citing Russian media.

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According to him, they will be discussed next week.

"Who should recognise the territorial realities between Russia and Ukraine will be determined during the negotiations," Peskov said.

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US peace plan

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