Ukraine will need strong army after any peace deal – Merz

Ukraine will need strong Armed Forces and security guarantees after any peace agreement with Russia.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated this.

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Merz stressed that Kyiv must not be forced to give up territory to Russia.

The chancellor noted that the guarantees are being discussed with the United States and Ukraine, emphasising that the security interests of both Europe and Ukraine are at stake.

"Ukraine needs strong Armed Forces. If a peace agreement is concluded, Ukraine will continue to need strong Armed Forces and reliable security guarantees from its partners," Merz said.

Watch more: War will end when Ukrainian Armed Forces leave territories they "occupy" – Putin. VIDEO

He noted that the most important guarantee is a well-equipped Ukrainian army.

"That is why we are also discussing the future size of the Ukrainian army," Merz said, adding that it is still too early to discuss any deployment of international forces.

European countries insist that the upper limit on the number of service personnel in Ukraine’s armed forces should be 800,000 rather than 600,000.

The German chancellor also added that Ukraine must not be forced into territorial concessions and that the front line should be the starting point for any negotiations.

Read more: Putin smells blood and is not yet ready for peace, - Tsakhkna

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