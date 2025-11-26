There was no talk of reducing Armed Forces of Ukraine at talks in Geneva - Hnatov

During negotiations between Ukrainian and American delegations in Geneva, the issue of reducing the size of the Ukrainian Armed Forces as part of the peace plan was not discussed.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Andrii Hnatov, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in an interview with LIGA.net.

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What did you talk about?

It was not about reducing the Armed Forces. It was about views on the size of the Armed Forces in peacetime. This is a very controversial topic," he said.

Read more: Trump on Ukraine’s territorial concessions: Front is moving in one direction, that’s land might be gotten by Russia anyway

According to Gnatov, both Kyiv and Washington expressed the "correct opinion" that the best guarantee for Ukraine would be a well-equipped and combat-ready army.

The future of the Ukrainian military depends on how the General Staff plans to encourage servicemen to remain in the ranks after the end of hostilities. According to Gnatov, the General Staff understands what needs to be done.

"All institutions must work together on this. We need to understand what the Ukrainian army will look like, its size, funding, social guarantees for military personnel, and many other issues. This work is not only the responsibility of the General Staff. We have a vision. It is a working document, and it is being developed," the lieutenant general concluded.

What preceded it?

Earlier, the Financial Times reported that Ukraine had allegedly agreed to limit the size of its armed forces to 800,000 troops.

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According to CNN, the US and Ukraine have not yet reached an agreement on three key points of the "peace plan." It was also noted that Trump is counting on meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin shortly after the peace agreement is finalized.

Peace plan

On Sunday, November 23, negotiations began in Geneva between delegations from Ukraine and the United States on a peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Earlier, it was reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings with EU advisers in Geneva.

Subsequently, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the initial results of negotiations taking place in Geneva with the participation of delegations from the United States, Ukraine, the EU, and the United Kingdom regarding the American plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov reported that the current version of the US peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine is in the final stages of approval and already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities.

Following talks in Geneva on Sunday, November 23, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Washington's team would make "some changes" to the American peace plan.

Read more: Trump is counting on meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin shortly after peace agreement is finalised