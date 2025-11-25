Ukraine has agreed to limit size of its armed forces to 800,000 troops, - Financial Times

Ukraine has agreed to limit the size of its armed forces to 800,000 military personnel.

According to the Financial Times, citing senior officials, issues of territory and security guarantees for Ukraine remain unresolved, reports Censor.NET.

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Earlier, we reported that Ukraine had agreed to a peace proposal negotiated in Geneva with the mediation of the Trump administration. Only "minor details" remain to be agreed upon.

Read more: Ukraine agrees to peace deal, only details left to settle – CBS News