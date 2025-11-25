Ukraine agrees to peace deal, only details left to settle – CBS News

Ukraine has agreed to a peace proposal coordinated in Geneva following consultations mediated by the Trump administration, with only "minor details" left to finalize.

As reported by Censor.NET, an unnamed U.S. official told CBS News about the progress.

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"The Ukrainians have agreed to the peace deal," the U.S. official told CBS News.

"There are some minor details that need to be settled, but they have agreed to the peace deal," he assured.

The outlet also cites Rustem Umerov, who said a joint understanding of the proposal had been reached, while some details still require clarification.

Earlier, Umerov stated that the Ukrainian and U.S. delegations reached common ground on the key terms of the agreement discussed in Geneva.

"We expect the Ukrainian president’s visit to the United States at the earliest possible date in November to finalize the remaining steps and reach an agreement with President Trump," the NSDC secretary added.

Read more: Finland proposes partial ceasefire to discuss "peace plan"

For now, it remains unclear whether Russia, the aggressor state that routinely disrupts any peace arrangements, will support the agreement.

Background

On Sunday, 23 November, Ukrainian and U.S. delegations began talks in Geneva on a peace plan to end Russia’s war against Ukraine

Earlier, it was reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings with EU advisers in Geneva.

Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported initial results of the Geneva talks involving delegations from the United States, Ukraine, the EU and Britain on the U.S. plan to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov reported that the current version of the US peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine is in the final stage of coordination and already reflects most of Ukraine’s key priorities.

Following the talks in Geneva on Sunday, 23 November, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Washington team would make "some changes" to the American peace plan.

The new US peace plan to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian war has been shortened from 28 points to 19.

Read more: Negotiations between Ukraine and US in Geneva nearly collapsed due to leaks of peace plan in media, - Kyslytsia