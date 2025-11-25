Ukraine expects Zelenskyy visit to US in November to finalise agreement with Trump – Umerov

Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Ukraine is counting on arranging a visit by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the United States at the earliest possible date in November.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council and member of the Ukrainian delegation at the talks in Geneva, who wrote about it on Facebook.

Read more: Ukraine views Trump’s peace plan positively, criticism is unfounded – White House

"We value the productive and constructive meetings in Geneva between the Ukrainian and US delegations, as well as President Trump’s steadfast efforts to bring the war to an end," he noted.

Read more: Zelenskyy and Trump to discuss territorial issues under updated peace plan – Bloomberg

According to Umerov, the Ukrainian and US delegations reached a common understanding on the key terms of the agreement discussed in Geneva.

Ukraine now counts on the support of its European partners for the next steps.

"We expect President of Ukraine’s visit to the United States to be arranged at the earliest possible date in November in order to complete the final stages and reach an agreement with President Trump," he added.

Read more: US peace plan has been reduced from 28 points to 19, - FT

Background

On Sunday, 23 November, Ukrainian and U.S. delegations began talks in Geneva on a peace plan to end Russia’s war against Ukraine

Earlier, it was reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings with EU advisers in Geneva.

Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported initial results of the Geneva talks involving delegations from the United States, Ukraine, the EU and Britain on the U.S. plan to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov reported that the current version of the US peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine is in the final stage of coordination and already reflects most of Ukraine’s key priorities.

Following the talks in Geneva on Sunday, 23 November, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Washington team would make "some changes" to the American peace plan.

The new US peace plan to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian war has been shortened from 28 points to 19.

Read more: Ukraine views Trump’s peace plan positively, criticism is unfounded – White House