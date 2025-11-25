Finland proposes partial ceasefire to discuss "peace plan"

Finland has proposed a partial ceasefire to create conditions for discussion of a possible "peace plan." The reactions of the parties are being clarified.

According to Censor.NET, citing Helsingin Sanomat, this was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland, Elina Valtonen.

Valtonen stated that if a complete ceasefire cannot be achieved by Thursday, November 27, a partial truce should be considered. In particular, an agreement to stop Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

If Russia does not agree to a complete ceasefire, we can try to negotiate a partial truce," she said.

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Is Russia ready for peace?

Despite calling for a ceasefire, Valtonen expressed doubts that Russia would agree to any restrictions on military operations or to an updated version of the "peace plan," which was revised after consultations with Ukraine and European partners.

"I think it is very unlikely that Moscow will agree to a more balanced proposal or a partial ceasefire," the minister stressed.

The Foreign Minister also stated that the OSCE, chaired by Finland this year, could play a role in monitoring compliance with the ceasefire if the parties reach an agreement to that effect.