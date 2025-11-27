Rushed peace for Ukraine would lead to weak deal that puts its sovereignty at risk – Kallas

EU High Representative Kaja Kallas has warned that a rushed peace deal for Ukraine could be disadvantageous and put Kyiv’s sovereignty at risk.

She said this after a video call with EU foreign ministers on 26 November, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Risks of a rushed peace

According to her, the rushed peace arrangements currently being pushed by the administration of US President Donald Trump may turn out to be unfavourable for Kyiv.

"Over the past 100 years, Russia has attacked more than 19 countries, some of them three or four times. None of these countries has ever attacked Russia. In any peace agreement we need to focus on how to secure concessions from the Russian side," Kallas stressed.

Read more: US peace plan has been reduced from 28 points to 19, - FT

The EU diplomat stressed that a very rapid path to peace could result in a weak agreement that "puts Ukraine’s security and sovereignty at risk".

If talks are conducted very quickly and under pressure, there is a high likelihood that favourable terms (territorial, political and security-related) will end up benefiting the enemy, she noted.

What Kallas proposes

The EU’s top diplomat proposed the following:

instead of rushing – build a strong position: military and political support for Ukraine so that it can negotiate from a position of strength;

any peace plan must be fair and comprehensive, with guarantees and obligations for Russia – not the other way around;

Ukraine and Europe must be fully involved in drafting and signing such a plan – with no decisions taken behind their backs.

Read more: Trump’s son said that all of Witkoff’s critics "want any peace agreement" on Ukraine to fail