Recognition of Crimea, Donbas and "Novorossiya" must be on agenda in Russia–US talks
Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has described "recognition of Russia’s sovereignty" over Crimea and Donbas as one of the key issues in talks with the United States.
As reported by Censor.NET, he said this at a press conference, as cited by Russian media.
"Ukraine must hold a referendum"
"We need our decisions to be recognised by the main international players. This concerns territorial issues. Ukraine must hold a referendum on all the territories. Recognition of Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea and Donbas must be on the negotiating agenda with the American side. This is one of the key issues," the dictator claimed.
US negotiators to come to Moscow
According to Putin, US representatives will arrive in Russia next week for talks on a "peace plan".
Putin’s aides Vladimir Medinsky and Yury Ushakov will act as the Russian negotiators.
The dictator said there had been "no draft peace agreements on Ukraine", only issues to be discussed. Putin added that the Kremlin broadly agrees that the list of points proposed by the United States could serve as a basis for future arrangements.
Other statements by Putin
- Putin said the war would end only when the Ukrainian Armed Forces leave the positions they currently hold.
- The dictator also claimed that Russia supposedly has no plans to attack European countries.
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