Recognition of Crimea, Donbas and "Novorossiya" must be on agenda in Russia–US talks

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has described "recognition of Russia’s sovereignty" over Crimea and Donbas as one of the key issues in talks with the United States.

As reported by Censor.NET, he said this at a press conference, as cited by Russian media.

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"Ukraine must hold a referendum"

"We need our decisions to be recognised by the main international players. This concerns territorial issues. Ukraine must hold a referendum on all the territories. Recognition of Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea and Donbas must be on the negotiating agenda with the American side. This is one of the key issues," the dictator claimed.

Read more: Ukraine will not accept any "recognition" of occupation of its territory. These are our "red lines," - OP

US negotiators to come to Moscow

According to Putin, US representatives will arrive in Russia next week for talks on a "peace plan".

Putin’s aides Vladimir Medinsky and Yury Ushakov will act as the Russian negotiators.

The dictator said there had been "no draft peace agreements on Ukraine", only issues to be discussed. Putin added that the Kremlin broadly agrees that the list of points proposed by the United States could serve as a basis for future arrangements.

Watch more: War will end when Ukrainian Armed Forces leave territories they "occupy" – Putin. VIDEO

Other statements by Putin