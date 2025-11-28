Servant of People faction backs Zelenskyy’s decision to dismiss Yermak – Arakhamiia

The Servant of the People faction supports President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s decision to dismiss Andriy Yermak as Head of the Office of the President.

Davyd Arakhamiia, head of the Servant of the People faction, announced this on Telegram, reports Censor.NET.

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"The president’s team backs his decision"

"We, as the President’s team, support Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s decision. Today he is fighting for our future, for a just end to the war. We must be strong inside the country in order to have a firm position abroad," Arakhamiia said.

He noted that the President "clearly stated that we have no right to be distracted by anything other than defending Ukraine."

"This is priority number one for the authorities, for society and for every Ukrainian," the lawmaker said.

Arakhamiia also added that "it is important for us that no one has any questions for Ukraine."

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy has shown that the country’s interests come first for him. And he, as the leader of the nation and the head of state, will not allow Ukraine to be weakened either from the outside or from within," the head of the ruling faction added.

Read more: European Commission on Yermak’s resignation: Monitoring situation, anti-corruption bodies are doing their job

Searches and Yermak’s dismissal

Watch more: Yermak dismissed as head of Presidential Office – Zelenskyy. VIDEO