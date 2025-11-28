European Commission on Yermak’s resignation: Monitoring situation, anti-corruption bodies are doing their job

The resignation of Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak against the backdrop of searches by NABU and SAPO shows that Ukraine’s anti-corruption bodies are doing their job. Combating corruption is a central element of European integration.

European Commission spokespersons Paula Pinho and Guillaume Mercier said this at a briefing, reports Censor.NET, citing Suspilne.

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Mercier commented on Yermak’s dismissal from the post of Head of the Presidential Office of Ukraine.

"We understand that investigations are ongoing, and we have great respect for these investigations, which show that anti-corruption bodies in Ukraine are doing their job. We have seen the news about the resignation of the head of the Presidential Office. We understand that investigations are ongoing. The fight against corruption is a central element of our enlargement package, which defines our overall position on this issue," he stressed.

Read more: Zelenskyy dismisses Yermak from post of head of Presidential Office – decree

The EU also recalled that fighting corruption is a key element of Ukraine’s accession to the EU, and that Brussels will continue to closely monitor the situation.

"This clearly shows that anti-corruption bodies do in fact exist and are able to function. Let me point out that the fight against corruption is a key element for a country’s accession to the EU. It requires constant effort and strong capacity to tackle corruption. This is a key element that we also assess in our enlargement report published a few weeks ago. That is why we will continue to follow the situation very closely," the Commission spokesperson added.

Read more: Yermak to be served NABU notice of suspicion in near future – sources

Yermak's dismissal

Watch more: Yermak dismissed as head of Presidential Office – Zelenskyy. VIDEO