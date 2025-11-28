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Zelenskyy dismisses Yermak from post of head of Presidential Office – decree
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has officially dismissed Andriy Yermak from the post of Head of the Presidential Office.
The corresponding decree No. 868/2025 dated 28 November has been published on the Presidential Office website, Censor.NET reports.
"Dismiss Andriy Borysovych Yermak from the post of Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine," the decree reads.
Yermak's dismissal
- On the morning of November 28, media outlets reported that NABU and SAPO were conducting searches at Andriy Yermak's premises.
- Subsequently, NABU officially confirmed the investigative actions.
- Yermak stated that there are no obstacles for investigators.
- The media said that the suspicion against Yermak could be linked to the "Dynastiia" cooperative.
- Later, Zelenskyy announced that Andriy Yermak had submitted his resignation as head of the Presidential Office.
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