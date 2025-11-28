Zelenskyy dismisses Yermak from post of head of Presidential Office – decree

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has officially dismissed Andriy Yermak from the post of Head of the Presidential Office.

The corresponding decree No. 868/2025 dated 28 November has been published on the Presidential Office website, Censor.NET reports.

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"Dismiss Andriy Borysovych Yermak from the post of Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine," the decree reads.

Read more: Yermak’s dismissal is Zelenskyy’s smartest move – The Guardian

Yermak's dismissal

Read more: Yermak to be served NABU notice of suspicion in near future – sources