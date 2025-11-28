Yermak’s dismissal is Zelenskyy’s smartest move – The Guardian
The dismissal of Andriy Yermak as head of the Presidential Office will have far-reaching implications for Ukrainian politics and possibly for talks on ending the war.
The Guardian correspondent Shaun Walker writes this, Censor.NET reports.
Yermak’s role in Ukraine’s political system
It is noted that Yermak combined several roles for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy: most trusted confidant, domestic political coordinator, gatekeeper to the president, main point of contact for foreign politicians and chief negotiator on peace issues.
"Yermak is such an influential head of the presidential office that people familiar with how the president’s administration works describe his relationship with Zelenskyy as interdependent," he stresses.
"Such influence inevitably breeds enemies, and few within the Ukrainian elite have a positive view of Yermak, although many admire his work ethic and political skills," the correspondent adds.
Zelenskyy’s "smartest move"
Foreign politicians often valued being able to use Yermak as a direct channel to the president, but some considered him an awkward interlocutor, while figures in the Trump administration, as is known, preferred to deal with Rustem Umerov, now Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, rather than with Yermak.
Walker argues that, politically, sacking his chief of staff may be "Zelenskyy’s smartest move".
Yermak's dismissal
- On the morning of November 28, media outlets reported that NABU and SAPO were conducting searches at Andriy Yermak's premises.
- Subsequently, NABU officially confirmed the investigative actions.
- Yermak stated that there are no obstacles for investigators.
- The media said that the suspicion against Yermak could be linked to the "Dynastiia" cooperative.
- Later, Zelenskyy announced that Andriy Yermak had submitted his resignation as head of the Presidential Office.
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