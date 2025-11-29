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News Yermak’s dismissal
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Spartz responded to Yermak’s resignation: It took too long

Victoria Spartz reacted to Andrii Yermak’s resignation

Republican Congresswoman of Ukrainian descent Victoria Spartz responded to the resignation of the head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak.

According to Censor.NET, Spartz published the relevant post on social network X.

She noted that for the Ukrainian people, this decision "took too long."

According to her, "with this level of corruption, it is impossible to win the war."

"I remember the vicious attacks from the establishment, the corrupt media, and Zelenskyy's government, who called me 'pro-Kremlin' for demanding US control over Ukraine. Unfortunately, big money is made on people's blood," Sparts recalled the criticism she had faced earlier.

Read more: Yermak was to travel to US for talks with Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law – Axios

Searches and dismissal of Yermak

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Andriy Yermak (480) Sparts Victoria (16)
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