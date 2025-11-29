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Spartz responded to Yermak’s resignation: It took too long
Republican Congresswoman of Ukrainian descent Victoria Spartz responded to the resignation of the head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak.
According to Censor.NET, Spartz published the relevant post on social network X.
She noted that for the Ukrainian people, this decision "took too long."
According to her, "with this level of corruption, it is impossible to win the war."
"I remember the vicious attacks from the establishment, the corrupt media, and Zelenskyy's government, who called me 'pro-Kremlin' for demanding US control over Ukraine. Unfortunately, big money is made on people's blood," Sparts recalled the criticism she had faced earlier.
Searches and dismissal of Yermak
- On the morning of November 28, media outlets reported that NABU and SAP were conducting searches at Andriy Yermak's residence.
- Subsequently, NABU officially confirmed the investigative actions.
- Yermak stated that there are no obstacles for investigators.
- The media reported that suspicions surrounding Yermak may be linked to the Dynasty cooperative.
- Subsequently, Andrii Yermak wrote a letter of resignation from his position as head of the Presidential Office.
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